Reid's gold came in her first grand slam final

GB Judo secured seven medals at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam - a record for the team at that level - thanks to a gold and a bronze on the final day.

Both medals on Sunday came in the -78kg category as Emma Reid won her first grand slam medal, while Natalie Powell took bronze.

Reid's gold means she has now climbed to 35th in the world rankings.

"To make the final was amazing, but to then go and win gold!" Reid said after the competition.

"I have been in great form this year, I have worked really hard in training recently and for the past 18 months throughout lockdown, it has really given me a better focus on my strategy and plan. Today I stuck to the plan, and it is great to round off the season on top of the podium."

On Saturday Great Britain won three medals. Lucy Renshall took gold in the -63kg category while Kelly Petersen-Pollard (-70kg) and Lachlan Moorhead (-81kg) claimed bronze.

On Friday Chelsie Giles (-52kg) won silver while Sam Hall (-60kg) marked his grand slam debut by claiming bronze.

The GB team finished the event second overall in the medal table.