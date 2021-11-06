Last updated on .From the section Judo

Lucy Renshall picked up silver at the Paris Grand Slam in October

Great Britain's Lucy Renshall won gold at the Baku Grand Slam by defeating Mongolia's Gankhaich Bold in the final.

Renshall held Bold down for 20 seconds to win the -63kg fight and earn her second Grand Slam gold of the year.

The 25-year-old, who received a bye in the opening round, beat Australia's Katharina Haecker in the semi-final.

Team-mate Kelly Petersen-Pollard, 22, picked up her first Grand Slam medal, beating Germany's Julie Hoelterhoff to win bronze in the -70kg division.

On Friday, 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Chelsie Giles won silver in the women's -52kg category.