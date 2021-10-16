Last updated on .From the section Judo

Renshall was European champion at Under 21 and Under 23 level

Great Britain's Lucy Renshall took silver at the Paris Grand Slam after losing to Portugal's Barbara Timo in the -63kg final.

Renshall was competing for the first time since losing her opening-round eliminator against Japan's Miku Tashiro at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

The 25-year-old beat France's Manon Deketer with an armlock in the semi-final.

However, the final went to Golden Score and Timo landed a waza-ari for victory.

It is a fourth Grand Slam medal for Renshall, having won silver in Abu Dhabi (2017) and Ekaterinburg (2019) and her first gold in Antalya in April.

"Getting a medal at the Paris Grand Slam is amazing," said England's Renshall.

"It was a tough day, especially being the first one after the Olympics and having some time off, but I am happy to be back fighting and getting results and I'm looking forwards to the next one, to hopefully go one better."