Last updated on .From the section Judo

McKenzie won Commonwealth gold in 2014 in Glasgow

Ashley McKenzie, the Commonwealth champion and two-time European bronze medallist, will compete at his third Olympics after being named in a six-strong Team GB judo squad for Tokyo.

McKenzie will take part in the -60kg event at the Games, which will run from 24-31 July.

Gemma Howell (-70kg) and Natalie Powell (-78kg) compete at their second Games.

Chelsie Giles (-52kg), Lucy Renshall (-63kg) and Sarah Adlington (+78kg) all make their Games debuts.

Giles, who won the Tel Aviv Grand Slam and took silver at the Tbilisi event this year, will be seeded eighth in Tokyo meaning she will not face another seeded fighter until the quarter-final stage at the earliest

"Tokyo first hosted judo at the Olympic Games in 1964 and there is something very special about Team GB returning there - to the home of judo - to show the world what they are capable of," said British chef de mission Mark England.

"There is a wealth of talent in this group, not only from those who have previous Olympic Games experience, but right across the board."