Last updated on .From the section Judo

Allegations of bullying within British Judo have not been upheld after an independent investigation.

The investigation was in response to three allegations among the athletes and other allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

An independent panel, which considered the findings, made a "number of recommendations" and identified "areas of development" for the national governing body, which will publish an action plan in response.

With the Tokyo Olympics just months away, it had been the latest high-profile sport in the UK to face athlete welfare issues.

The national governing bodies of swimming, Para-archery, canoeing, cycling, bobsleigh and gymnastics have all been rocked by bullying scandals in recent years.

Last year, UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger pledged to "identify, confront and eradicate" bullying and abuse in the elite system.

While the two are unconnected, British Judo is also investigating a number of cases in which coaches have been arrested for sexual offences.

In 2017, British Judo was awarded almost £5m in grassroots funding by Sport England for the 2017-2021 cycle. That followed an announcement by UK Sport in 2016 that the world-class performance programme would receive just under £10m for the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

UK Sport published a damning review of British Judo in 2016, after it was stripped of hosting the 2015 European Judo Championships in Glasgow following a dispute with the European Judo Union over a controversial sponsorship deal.

British athletes have won 18 Olympic medals since judo was added to the 1964 Games. At the 2012 Paralympics, Sam Ingram won a silver medal and Ben Quilter picked up a bronze in their respective categories.