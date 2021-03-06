Tashkent Grand Slam: Amy Livesey wins bronze to equal best finish
Judo
Amy Livesey equalled her career-best finish at a Grand Slam event by winning bronze in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Three British judokas are competing for one spot in the women's -63kg category at this year's Tokyo Olympics.
Before this weekend, Lucy Renshall was just 80 world ranking points behind Livesey after she claimed a seventh-placed finish in Tel Aviv last month.
Despite losing to Andreja Leski, Livesey proceeded to the repechage and beat Gankhaich Bold in just 13 seconds.
Livesey's third-placed finish will add 500 ranking points to her total and should move her into the world's top 20.