Davis won silver at the 2019 World Championships in the -57kg category, having won bronze n 2017 and gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

British judoka Nekoda Davis will not compete at the Tokyo Games, indicating she needs longer to recover from concussion suffered in December 2019.

The 2018 world silver medallist was expected to be a strong medal contender at the postponed Olympics this summer.

The 27-year-old suffered what she now believes was an initial concussion in training, but did not report it as she only experienced a minor headache.

A subsequent knock 10 days later left her with serious symptoms.

In October she revealed that she had spent time at the intensive rehabilitation unit at Bisham Abbey and she has documented some of her struggles on her athlete Facebook page. external-link

A statement from British Judo said: "Nekoda will be continuing to train at the British Judo Centre of Excellence alongside the British Judo Elite Performance Squad and put a real emphasis on her recovery and health, without the pressure of such an enormous event clouding the process."