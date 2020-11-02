Last updated on .From the section Judo

Natalie Powell (left) became the first female British judoka to top the world rankings in 2017

British Judo has withdrawn all of its athletes from the European Championships in the Czech Republic over coronavirus concerns.

Olympian Natalie Powell was among the 18-strong Great Britain squad set to compete between 19-21 November.

Nekoda Smythe-Davis, who is hoping to take part in the -57kg category at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, had already chosen to miss the event.

In a statement British Judo said the decision "was not taken lightly."

The governing body added that it had been made because "the health and safety of our team members and their families is paramount."