Natalie Powell wins gold to boost Tokyo Olympics bid

  • From the section Judo
Natalie Powell celebrates
Natalie Powell will know in May if she has made Great Britain's team for the Tokyo Olympics

Natalie Powell has won gold for Great Britain at the Tel Aviv Judo Grand Prix to boost her 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying hopes.

It was the Welsh competitor's first win since 2017 and came after her decision to leave British Judo's Walsall base and return to Cardiff to train.

Powell has said she did so to improve her medal chances and it paid dividends in Israel.

She beat Austria's Bernadette Graf in the -78kg final by an ippon.

Powell beat Russia's Unelle Snyman, Italy's Giorgia Stangherlin and former World Championship bronze medallist Luise Malzahn of Germany on her way to the final.

