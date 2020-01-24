Sally Conway: Scottish judoka wins gold at Judo Grand Prix

Conway's win moved her closer to qualifying for the Olympics later this year

Scotland's Sally Conway won gold in the women's under-70 kg at the Judo Grand Prix in Tel Aviv.

The 32-year-old threw South Korea's Seongyeon Kim for ippon in the final in Israel.

As well as the gold medal, Conway has earned vital ranking points as she aims to secure her place at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Conway secured Olympic bronze in Brazil four years ago, also earning bronze at the World Championships last year.