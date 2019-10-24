Chelsie Giles wins -52kg bronze at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

  • From the section Judo
Chelsie Giles
Giles also won bronze at this year's European Games in Minsk

Britain's European Championship bronze medallist Chelsie Giles claimed the bronze medal in the -52kg category on day one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

The 22-year-old from Coventry had a bye in round one before beating ex-World Cadet champion Diyora Keldiyorova.

She topped her Pool with wins over Urantsetseg Munkhbat and Luz Olvera.

In a tense semi-final she was edged out by Olympic and European champion Majlin Kelmendi but beat Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani of Georgia to take the bronze.

The experience of Kelmendi proved pivotal in the semi-final encounter as the 28-year-old Kosovan scored a waza-ari with a Ko-uchi-gari.

But Giles maintained a positive approach in the bronze medal match and scored waz-ari by countering her opponent's attack to match the bronze she won at the same event last year.

The points count towards Olympic qualifying for Tokyo next year.

After a bye in the opening round of the -60kg category, Ashley McKenzie defeated Issam Bassou before being narrowly defeated in the third round by Ariunbold Enkhataivan.

