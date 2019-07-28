Gemma Howell wins -70kg gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

Howell won a bronze medal at the 2018 European Championships

Britain's Gemma Howell claimed the gold medal in the women's -70kg category at the Zagreb Grand Prix.

It was the 29-year-old's second Grand Prix gold of the month having won two weeks ago in Budapest.

She topped her group in Croatia before beating Sanne Van Dijke to face fellow Dutchwoman Kim Polling, winning gold with a waza-ari in the dying seconds.

In the men's -90kg, Max Stewart came fifth after losing the bronze-medal match against Hungary's Krisztian Toth.