IBSA Judo European Championships: GB win three bronze medals
- From the section Judo
Britain won three bronze medals on day two of the IBSA Judo European Championships in Genova.
After losing to Abdula Kuramagomedov of Russia in the -100kg semi-finals, Chris Skelley took just over 90 seconds to beat Ukraine's Oleksandr Pominov.
Although Ukraine's Oleksandr Nazarenko beat Elliot Stewart, the Briton beat Russia's Vladimir Fedin by ippon to win a -90kg medal.
Hodgson then beat France's Romuald Raboteur by ippon for +100kg bronze.
Team-mate Dan Powell enjoyed -81kg wins over Petre Prundaru and Michele Milli but had to settle for fifth place after losing a bronze-medal match with Azerbaijan's Huseyn Rahimli.
Sunday marks the last day of competition at the tournament, which is held every two years.