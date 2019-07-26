Ashley McKenzie claims silver at Zagreb Grand Prix

McKenzie won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014

Britain's Ashley McKenzie claimed the silver medal in the men's -60kg category at the Zagreb Grand Prix.

He was one of three British medallists on the first day of the event as Nekoda Smythe-Davis in the -57kg category and Chelsie Giles in the -52kg both took bronze.

McKenzie was defeated in the final on Friday by Sharafuddin Lutfillaev of Uzbekistan.

"Guted that we did not get that gold!" he tweeted.

McKenzie, 30, had defeated Israel's Daniel Ben-David, Syria's Mohamad Akkash and Temur Nozadze of Georgia to win his pool before his semi-final against Poland's Tomer Golomb.

In the final Lutfillaev showed his experience as he forced the Briton to concede three shidos, meaning McKenzie was disqualified and had to settle for silver.

Smyth-Davis, 26, lost her semi-final to Canada's Jessica Klimkait but in the bronze medal match, where she faced Sarah Leonie Cysique of France, she took just two minutes to gain the victory.

Giles, 22, won her medal after pinning Jeong Bo-kyeong of South Korea in their bronze-medal match.