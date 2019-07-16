Craig Fallon: Former world and European judo champion dies at 36

Craig Fallon became only the third British man to win a world judo title in 2003

Former world judo champion Craig Fallon has died at the age of 36.

Fallon won the -60kg final at the World Championships in 2005 before claiming the 2006 European Championships and winning the 2007 World Cup.

He is the last British judoka to win a world title and only the third British male to achieve the feat.

Fallon, who also won Commonwealth Games gold for England in Manchester in 2002, competed at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 before retiring from judo in 2011.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

"Knowing Craig from the age of 15, I can look back on our time working together with fond memories and fun times," said his former coach Fitzroy Davis.

"At the pinnacle of his career, winning the World Championships in Cairo in 2005, he was one of the true greats of British judo.

"His dedication to the sport he loved will stay with me forever and I will cherish the time we spent together.

"Craig will be a huge loss to the sport, but I hope his achievements and his incredible story will inspire future generations to come."

Fallon coached in Austria for two years before being named head coach of the Welsh Judo Association in March.

"It is with great shock to hear of the passing of Craig," said British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue.

"Firstly, Craig is a son and father, as well as an outstanding judo fighter of his generation.

"Craig was a fantastic ambassador for British judo and is our most successful athlete in the modern era of world judo."