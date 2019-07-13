Britain's Gemma Howell wins Budapest Grand Prix -70kg gold

Howell beat Austrian Michaela Polleres with a single waza-ari to claim bronze at the Baku Grand Slam

Britain's Gemma Howell claimed the gold medal in the women's -70kg category at the Budapest Grand Prix.

With her dominant gripping proving decisive, the 29-year-old from Stafford won her group and beat Maria Portela of Brazil in the semi-final.

Her opponent in the final was Maria Bernabeu of Spain, who she had beaten to win bronze at the European Championships last year.

Howell won by ippon to add to her bronze at the Baku Grand Slam in May.