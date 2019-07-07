Montreal Grand Prix: GB's Amy Livesey wins silver

From the section

Livesey (left) is a former European Under-23 champion

Great Britain's Amy Livesey won her first Grand Prix silver medal in two years at the inaugural Montreal Grand Prix, defeating 2019 Pan-American champion Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

Livesey finished second in the -63kg category, her best result since the Cancun Grand Prix in June 2017.

South Korea's Mokhee Cho took the gold medal, with Alexia Casthilos and Beauchemin-Pinard taking joint bronze.

It is the first time a Grand Prix has been held in the Canadian city.