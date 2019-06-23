Natalie Powell targets elusive European title at Minsk 2019

Natalie Powell on gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Natalie Powell says concentration will be key as she chases an elusive European title in Minsk, Belarus.

The Welsh judoka, who will compete in the -78kg category, won bronze at the past three European Championships in Tel Aviv, Warsaw and Kazan.

Powell, 28, has a bye in Monday's first round and will then face the winner of the bout between Russia's Antonina Shmeleva and Evelin Salanki of Hungary.

"It's just keeping my concentration for the entire day," Powell said.

"I concentrate a lot for the majority of the fights and I always take my eye off the ball at least once.

"I've got to keep my head focused for the entire period, in judo it's a split-second and it can all be over.

"I'm confident, I'm in a really good place and hopefully I can deliver what I feel I'm capable of on the day.

"I'm really excited, my preparations have gone really well and I feel I'm in a good place."

Powell is the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion and won bronze at the 2017 World Championships.