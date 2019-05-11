Baku Grand Slam: Briton Gemma Howell wins -70kg bronze

From the section

Britain's Gemma Howell wins her first Grand Slam medal in Baku

Britain's Gemma Howell has won bronze in the women's -70kg at the Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan.

The European Championships bronze medallist, 28, beat Austrian Michaela Polleres with a single waza-ari to give her a podium finish.

Two-time and reigning world champion Chizuru Arai of Japan won her sixth Grand Slam gold, beating Sweden's Anna Bernholm into silver place.

The second bronze medal was won by Spain's Maria Bernabeu.

Howell later tweeted: "I hate competition days because of the nerves but it's so worth it for the medal. My first grand slam medal today and I couldn't be happier."