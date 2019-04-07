Antalya Grand Prix: GB judoka return with bronze medals

From the section

Ashley McKenzie (right) won -60kg gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

British judoka won three bronze medals at the Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey.

Double European bronze medallist Ashley McKenzie proved too strong for Ukraine's Artem Lesiuk in the men's -60kg bronze medal match.

His team-mates Amy Livesey and Alice Schlesinger also won their respective -63kg bronze medal matches.

Livesey beat Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios while Schlesinger defeated Asian Games silver medallist Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines.