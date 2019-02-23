Sally Conway: Scottish judoka wins gold at Dusseldorf Grand Slam

  • From the section Judo
Sally Conway
Sally Conway (in white) won the Dusseldorf event for the first time

Great Britain's Sally Conway won the women's -70kg gold at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam judo event on Saturday.

After receiving a bye in the opening round, the 32-year-old Scot swept her way to victory by seeing off five opponents.

Fellow Brit Lubjana Piovesana finished fifth in the women's -63kg classification.

"I took each fight one by one and focused on delivering the judo I know I'm capable of," Conway said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you