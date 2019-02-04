Stuart McWatt: Scottish judoka takes bronze medal in Portugal

Stuart McWatt competes at the European Open
Stuart McWatt (right) claimed a share of third place in Portugal

Stuart McWatt claimed his third European Open medal after taking -81kg bronze in Portugal on Sunday.

Top seed McWatt, from Inverurie, defeated Adam Borchashvili, William Molina Gener and Andrea Regis but lost to Nicolas Chilard in the semi-final.

In the repechage final, the Scot overcame Filip Stancel to share third place with Jonathan Allardon.

The 21-year-old took silver in Glasgow last year and bronze at the same event in 2015.

