Tel Aviv Grand Prix: Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown beats GB team-mate Natalie Powell to bronze

Yeats-Brown has now won two Grands Prix bronze

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown has beaten British team-mate Natalie Powell to bronze in the -78kg category at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix.

Yeats-Brown, 23, dropped under Powell and threw the world's third best judoka at -78kg for an ippon.

It is Yeats-Brown's second Grand Prix medal of her career, but her first at this weight.

It was Britain's second medal of the tournament, after Nekoda Smythe-Davis won -57kg bronze on Thursday.