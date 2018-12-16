Judo: Natalie Powell wins bronze at Guangzhou Masters

Natalie Powell had won five of the nine previous meetings with Madeleine Malonga

Britain's Natalie Powell defeated European champion Madeleine Malonga to win bronze at the Guangzhou Masters in China.

It was the 28-year-old Welsh judoka's third Masters medal, after a silver in 2015 and a bronze in 2016.

Powell put in a superb tactical display as she controlled France's Malonga, 24, in the season-ending event.

"This year has been a bit of a rollercoaster, so I'm really happy it all came together today," she said.

"I feel like my judo has improved a lot over the last 12 months and the results are coming together now. I can't wait to get stuck into next year."

The Masters event is an invite-only competition in which the top 16 judoka in every weight compete.

World silver medallist Nekoda Smythe-Davis finished in the -57kg category.

The Briton beat beat Brazilian Olympic champion Rafaela Silva but lost to Momo Tamaoki of Japan in the bronze medal contest.