World Judo Championships: Sarah Adlington misses out on bronze medal

Adlington won the 2014 Commonwealth Games title

Great Britain's Sarah Adlington missed out on a bronze in the +78kg at the World Judo Championships after losing to Larisa Ceric of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The contest was scoreless with Adlington, 32, incurring two shidos in regular time, compared to Ceric's one.

The tie went to a golden score and Ceric, ranked number two in the world, won with a driving waza-ari.

Adlington, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, went into the event with a world ranking of 20.