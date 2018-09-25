BBC Sport - 'I messed up' - Welsh judoka Natalie Powell

'I messed up' - Welsh judoka Powell

  • From the section Judo

Welsh judoka Natalie Powell tells BBC Sport Wales she 'messed up' after suffering a shock early exit from the 2018 World Judo Championships.

The 27-year-old from Builth Wells is ranked number two in the world in the women's -78kg class. But lost in the third round to Slovenian world number 14 Klara Apoteker in Baku.

Powell - the 2014 Commonwealth champion - had won bronze at last year's World Championships.

