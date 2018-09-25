World Judo Championships: Natalie Powell suffers shock defeat in Baku

Natalie Powell in judo action
Natalie Powell hopes to become the first world judo champion from Wales

Natalie Powell has suffered a shock third round defeat at the World Judo Championships in Azerbaijan.

The 27-year-old - ranked world number two in the women's -78kg class - lost in Baku to Slovenia's Klara Apoteker, who was ranked 14th.

Powell won bronze at last year's World Championships for Great Britain and had hoped to become Wales' first world judo champion at this year's event.

But her hopes were ended in a matter of seconds by her Slovenian opponent.

Powell, of Builth Wells, was thrown for ippon to end a day that began with a comfortable win earlier in the day over Gabon's Sarah Myriam Mazouz.

