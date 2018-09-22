BBC Sport - World Judo Championships: Nekoda Smythe-Davis - I could retire happy today
I could retire happy today - Smythe-Davis
Nekoda Smythe-Davis tells BBC Sport she could retire happy after winning silver at the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The 25-year-old - who was a volunteer at the judo at the London Olympics in 2012 - lost to Japanese world number two Tsukasa Yoshida.
But her silver medal was Britain's first at a World Championships since Karina Bryant in 2009 and is the most impressive result of Smythe-Davis' career so far.
