BBC Sport - World Judo Championships: Nekoda Smythe-Davis - I could retire happy today

I could retire happy today - Smythe-Davis

  • From the section Judo

Nekoda Smythe-Davis tells BBC Sport she could retire happy after winning silver at the World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 25-year-old - who was a volunteer at the judo at the London Olympics in 2012 - lost to Japanese world number two Tsukasa Yoshida.

But her silver medal was Britain's first at a World Championships since Karina Bryant in 2009 and is the most impressive result of Smythe-Davis' career so far.

READ MORE:Smythe-Davis wins silver

Top videos

Video

I could retire happy today - Smythe-Davis

  • From the section Judo
Video

Sir Alex Ferguson makes Old Trafford return

Video

Gurney grabs shock win against Anderson

  • From the section Darts
Video

Ouch! Djokovic hits ball into doubles partner Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Defending champion Suljovic beats world champion Cross

  • From the section Darts
Video

Can Aguero mark 300th game with another wonder goal?

Video

Murray explains reasons behind early end to season

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

Bacteria ate eight centimetres of my Achilles tendon - Cazorla

Video

After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield

Video

Alexander-Arnold on friend & 'bitter rival' Lingard

Video

'It feels great to make history' - Oliver Fisher on record 59

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you