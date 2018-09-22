World Judo Championships: Great Britain's Nekoda Smythe-Davis wins silver

Nekoda Smythe-Davis had never previously beaten Mongolia's Sumiya Dorjsuren

World Judo Championships Venue: Baku, Azerbaijan Dates: 20-27 September Coverage: BBC Sport website and app, connected TV 13:00-14:45, daily from Friday 21-Thursday 27 September

Nekoda Smythe-Davis has won Great Britain's first World Judo Championships silver medal since 2009.

The world number five lost to Japanese world number two Tsukasa Yoshida in the women's -57kg final.

The 25-year-old Londoner earlier beat defending champion and world number one Sumiya Dorjsuren from Mongolia by a golden score in their semi-final.

Karina Bryant was the last Briton to win a silver at the World Judo Championships nine years ago.

Smythe-Davis was looking to become Great Britain's first world champion since Craig Fallon in 2005.

But the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist had to settle for silver, improving on the bronze medal she won at the 2017 World Judo Championships.