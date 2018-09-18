World Judo Championships: Sally Conway wants to complete collection

Sally Conway took silver at the European Championships in Tel Aviv

World Judo Championships Venue: Baku, Azerbaijan Dates: 20-27 September

Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway says completing a full set of honours has kept her motivated in judo.

The 31-year-old claimed bronze in Rio, having done the same for Scotland in the -70kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow two years earlier.

She added European silver to her medal haul in Tel Aviv in April and will go for a world medal in Baku this month.

"I've still yet to win a world medal. There's a lot more that I haven't achieved yet," Conway told BBC Sport.

The Scot is one of 800 athletes from 129 countries gathering in the Azerbaijan capital for the week-long event, which starts on Thursday.

She travels with confidence, too, after beating current world champion Chizuru Arai to win the Paris Grand Slam in February before winning European silver.

"I'm delighted with the results this year. But, performance-wise, I feel I have a lot more to give," the Bristol-born judoka said.

"It would mean a lot to me to come away with a world medal this year or even next year. It would be amazing to finish my career with the full set.

"But I've gone into world championships feeling fit and strong and ready for it in the past and I've not come away with the medal or result I wanted."

Conway is hoping to learn from past disappointments - and successes - by not changing her routine in Azerbaijan.

"If I put the worlds on a different pedestal from all the other tournaments then I feel I'll approach it differently," she said.

"If I can go into the world championships just like it is another tournament then I hope to perform like I have been performing."