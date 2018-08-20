Minsk European Open 2018: Lubjana Piovesana wins gold for Britain

Lubjana Piovesana
Lubjana Piovesana beat Denmark's Laerke Olsen in the final

Lubjana Piovesana won -63kg gold for Great Britain at the 2018 Minsk European Open.

The 21-year-old 2017 world junior bronze medallist beat Denmark's Laerke Olsen, 20, in the final in Belarus on Saturday.

Piovesana threw her opponent for waza-ari before following up with an ippon score thanks to a reverse seoi-nage.

Fellow Briton Kelly Staddon was seventh in the -48kg after defeat by Katharina Tanzer of Austria in the repechage.

