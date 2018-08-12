Natalie Powell: Welsh judoka wins bronze for GB in Budapest
Natalie Powell won bronze at the Budapest Judo Grand Prix, beating Great Britain colleague Jemima Yeats-Brown in a closely-fought -78kg contest.
The result means a fourth medal of 2018 for Wales' Powell and the 27-year-old's 10th career Grand Prix bronze.
Powell beat Poland's Beata Pacut in the quarter-finals, but lost to gold winner Mami Umeki of Japan in the semis.
Yeats-Brown saw off ex-world champion Marhinde Verkerk as she reached the last four via the repechage.
Powell's was GB's third bronze in Budapest, following those won by Sally Conway and Chelsie Giles.