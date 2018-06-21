World Judo Championships: Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway to lead GB squad

Sally Conway
Conway (in blue) won European silver in April

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway headlines a seven-strong British squad selected for September's World Judo Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Conway, 31, won Paris Grand Slam gold and European silver earlier this year.

She is joined by six world and European medallists, including current world bronze medallists Nekoda Smythe-Davis and Natalie Powell.

Rio Olympian Ashley McKenzie is the only male judoka to be chosen following the first round of selections.

Alice Schlesinger, Sarah Adlington and European bronze medallist Gemma Howell.

The championships will take place from 20-27 September.

GB squad

Men: Ashley McKenzie (-60kg)

Women: Nekoda Smythe-Davis (-57kg), Alice Schlesinger (-63kg), Sally Conway (-70kg), Gemma Howell (-70kg), Natalie Powell (-78kg), Sarah Adlington (+78kg).

