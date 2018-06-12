BBC Sport - The 71-year-old still competing in judo

The 71-year-old still competing in judo

  Judo

BBC Sport Wales meets Alan Jones - the 71-year-old going for gold at judo's Veteran European Championships.

Jones, who trains and coaches in Cardiff, has won bronze at the past two tournaments.

But the veteran judoka says he's determined to take gold in the men's 70-74 class when the Championships begin in Glasgow on Thursday.

Find out how to get into judo with the Get Inspired guide.

