Natalie Powell takes bronze as GB win five European Championship medals

  • From the section Judo
Natalie Powell (white colours) in European Championship action
Powell beat Evelin Salanki and Anna Maria Wagner before losing to Madeleine Malonga

Natalie Powell claimed bronze as Britain finished the European Championships with five medals.

Powell had won five of her previous eight meetings with Madeleine Malonga, but the French judoka sealed a -78kg semi-final victory with an osaekomi.

However, Powell responded by securing her third consecutive European bronze with her fourth successive win against Yahima Ramirez of Portugal.

It was Britain's biggest medal haul at the event since 1998 in Spain.

Ashley McKenzie won the first British medal of the week when he captured bronze in the -60kg, his second in the European Championships.

On day two, Olympic bronze medallist Sally Conway claimed silver in the -70kg final, Gemma Howell took third place in the same category and Lucy Renshall won bronze in the -63kg division.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired