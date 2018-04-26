European Judo Championships 2018: GB's Ashley McKenzie wins bronze

  • From the section Judo
Ashley McKenzie competing at the Rio Olympic Games
Ashley McKenzie (in white) represented Team GB at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

Britain's Ashley McKenzie won bronze with victory over Ukraine's Artem Lesyuk at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.

It is the two-time Olympian's second European medal after also winning bronze in 2013.

McKenzie went into the -60kg repechage final after losing to Russia's Islam Yashuev in the quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old Briton then defeated Hungary's Csaba Szabo to set up the medal decider against Lesyuk.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired