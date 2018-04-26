European Judo Championships 2018: GB's Ashley McKenzie wins bronze

From the section

Ashley McKenzie (in white) represented Team GB at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games

Britain's Ashley McKenzie won bronze with victory over Ukraine's Artem Lesyuk at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.

It is the two-time Olympian's second European medal after also winning bronze in 2013.

McKenzie went into the -60kg repechage final after losing to Russia's Islam Yashuev in the quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old Briton then defeated Hungary's Csaba Szabo to set up the medal decider against Lesyuk.