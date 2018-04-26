European Judo Championships 2018: GB's Ashley McKenzie wins bronze
Britain's Ashley McKenzie won bronze with victory over Ukraine's Artem Lesyuk at the European Judo Championships in Tel Aviv.
It is the two-time Olympian's second European medal after also winning bronze in 2013.
McKenzie went into the -60kg repechage final after losing to Russia's Islam Yashuev in the quarter-finals.
The 28-year-old Briton then defeated Hungary's Csaba Szabo to set up the medal decider against Lesyuk.