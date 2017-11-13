Welsh judoka Jamie MacDonald dies aged 26

Jamie MacDonald was from Maesteg in south Wales

Welsh judo player Jamie MacDonald - who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - has died at the age of 26.

MacDonald had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in early 2015.

His former Wales team-mate Natalie Powell, a 2016 Olympian, tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear that Jamie MacDonald has lost his battle with cancer.

"Truly one of the cleverest, kindest, funniest guys I've had the pleasure of knowing."

Powell added: "His courage over the last few years has been incredible."

British Judo tweeted: "Everyone at British Judo would like to extend our deepest condolences to Jamie MacDonald's family and friends after he passed away following a battle with cancer. RIP Jamie."