Great Britain's Colin Oates wins -66kg European Open gold
Great Britain's Colin Oates took gold in the -66kg category on the first day of the European Open in Glasgow.
Oates, a quarter-finalist at the London 2012 Olympics, beat Belgium's Jasper Lafevere to take the title after scoring an ippon in the closing stages.
The Norfolk-based 30-year-old wmissed out on a medal at last month's World Championships in Rio.
"I've been winning matches, getting to finals and winning a tournament is a big thing," said Oates.
"It was quite a strong group out there today and to actually win a tournament is a tough thing to do, so that's why it was really important to me."
The two other British athletes on show on day one had to settle for seventh-placed finishes - Nathon Burns at -66kg and Patrick Dawson in the -73kg category.