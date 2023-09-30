Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils began their 2023-24 Elite League campaign with a comfortable win against visitors Glasgow Clan in the Welsh capital.

After Michael Pelech opened for the visitors, Justin Crandall, Ben Davies and Cody Donaghey seized the first-period initiative for the hosts.

Donaghey and Davies struck again before Alex Forbes hit back.

Devils go to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday, 1 October (16:00 BST) while Clan host Coventry Blaze next.

Clan's encounter with Blaze is on Saturday, 7 October (19:00 BST).