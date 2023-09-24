Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils fell to a 4-2 defeat at Coventry Blaze in their second Challenge Cup game.

Ian McNulty gave Blaze the lead but Trevor Cox levelled for the visitors, who had beaten Guildford Flames 4-2 at home in the competition on Saturday.

Cole Lilly put Devils in front but Tyler Kirkup and McNulty's second gave the hosts a two-goal lead.

Brady Norrish sealed Blaze's first victory in the competition in the final period.

Devils begin their Elite League season at home to Glasgow Clan next Saturday.