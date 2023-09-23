Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Cardiff Devils' Joey Martin on their pre-season and hopes for the upcoming season

Cardiff Devils began their Challenge Cup campaign with a 4-2 home win over Guildford Flames.

Cole Sanford, who scored 38 goals last season, put Devils ahead inside four minutes but Turner Ripplinger and Bradley Lalonde put Flames in front.

Flames were leading 2-1 going into the final period but Sanford's second and goals from Justin Crandall and Trevor Cox secured victory for the hosts.

Devils are away to Coventry Blaze in the competition on Sunday evening,.