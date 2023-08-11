Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

'This is my biggest year - I have to annihilate it'

Bayley Harewood says "this is my biggest year" in professional ice hockey after signing a new deal with Cardiff Devils.

The Barry-born youngster has signed a two-way deal between the Elite Ice Hockey League club and Bristol Pitbulls.

"I've got to absolutely annihilate it," the 20-year-old told BBC Sport Wales.

"This is why I'm making sure everything is on track and making sure this is the year for me."

Harewood's signing comes 13 years since he first skated in a Devils shirt.

Aged seven, he and twin sister Mya tried hockey out after watching their older cousin Sam playing for Cardiff Devils juniors, and both quickly showed a natural talent.

Mya played senior women's hockey for Cardiff Comets at the age of 14 and 22 games for England U15s.

Similarly, Bayley was soon playing in older age groups and by 12 the former Richard Gwyn High School pupil was attracting interest from Canada, which his parents, Gina and Craig, rebuffed due to his age.

Canada calling

A couple of years later at a tournament in Sheffield a scout approached offering a place at the Canadian International Ice Hockey Academy (CIHA), one of the world's top boarding institutions for young hockey players.

"Moving out there aged 14 without my parents or anyone to put me in the right place was difficult," said Harewood.

"You had house keepers and your team around you, but you've got to do everything yourself, so you've got to grow up."

In his first campaign for the CIHA Voyageurs U15s, Harewood was top scorer with 24 goals in 29 regular season games, breaking the school record. He was nominated the team's MVP (most valuable player).

Harewood then moved up to the U18 squad where he played 23 times, scoring six goals in the 2018-19 season.

Bayley Harewood showed a natural talent for ice hockey from a young age with Cardiff Devils juniors

Aged 16, Harewood signed for Basingstoke Bisons to play in the National Ice Hockey League [NIHL].

"Unfortunately, the season with Basingstoke ended early because of lockdown, but getting into the National League at such a young age really helped me to where I am right now," he said.

Once the Elite League returned, Cardiff Devils signed Harewood on his first two-way contract with them and the NIHL team Bracknell Bees.

It immediately exposed him to regular training sessions with the Devils' full-time professionals that included Great Britain internationals and some of the best import players in the UK.

"Going on a two-way was really big for me because that whole summer after lockdown I was on the ice with Cardiff and it improved me so much," said Harewood.

In the middle of his first two-way contract he moved to Telford Tigers where he helped them secure the 2022 NIHL title.

"That was my first trophy in Britain, it meant a lot and the group of guys there were great. It was an unreal experience," he added.

Being on a two-way has also seen Harewood achieve his childhood dream of suiting up for the Cardiff Devils first team.

"Coming out to the fans and knowing they appreciate you because you're a local lad is massive to me," he said.

"Playing in the Elite League is just crazy because everyone is so good, and everyone knows exactly what they're doing."

Devils dream

One of Harewood's nine appearances in a Devils shirt includes playing in the Champions Hockey League against the Finnish league winners Lukko Rauma.

"I'm so grateful that I had a few shifts. It also got me on the NHL 22 console game, so I can play my own character on it!

"He's not that high of a rating but we'll get him there!"

Last season Harewood moved to Bristol Pitbulls and after being injured for some time, he scored 13 goals.

"Practically every game at Bristol is a sell-out," he said, "the atmosphere there is electric.

"They are ambitious and want to be one of the leading clubs in the National League."

For his hockey career to progress the need to perform consistently well at Bristol is something Harewood is very aware of.

"I enjoy playing for [head coach] Jamie Elson who I have known for a long time now. He really knows my game, where I need to improve and what I need to do to move to a higher level," Harewood added.

"We missed out on the play-offs last year so next season will be a big one there.

"I want to make it so bad and show everyone what I am capable of, so this has got to be the year for me."