Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Evan Mosey won a gold medal with Great Britain at the World Championships Division 1A.

Cardiff Devils have retained Marcus Crawford and Chad Pietroniro while Evan Mosey has rejoined.

Crawford scored nine goals and made 48 assists last season, the only defenceman to finish in the top ten in league scoring

Pietroniro, who can play as a forward and in defence, joined in February and featured in the final 12 games.

Mosey rejoins from Sheffield Steelers after two seasons with Devils between 2018 and 2020.