Forward Justin Crandall was one of six ever-presents for Cardiff Devils last campaign

Forward Justin Crandall will return to Cardiff Devils for a third season.

The 31-year-old American was one of only six Devils to play in all games last season and finished with 14 goals and 36 assists in all competitions.

Before signing for the Elite League side, Crandall spent three seasons in the Swedish Allsvenskan League, the final two with IF Bjorkloven.

"Justin is an experienced pro and brings a lot to the team on and off the ice," Devils coach Pete Russell said.

"First of all, his teammates speak very highly of him. He is a real glue guy and just a great teammate. I want this kind of guy in our room.

"As a player he is very skilled. He is a pass first guy with good vision, but he is also a guy who chips in with 10-15 goals per year. He gets into the hard areas and works hard away from the puck.

"He has bite in his game, and I am going to challenge him to use this consistently, play with confidence, use his smart hockey mind and connect with his teammates with and without the puck.

"Every team he has played on he produces offensively, and I have no doubt he will do so again during the coming season.

"What was really transparent to me during our communications was his real hunger to stay on as a Devil and come back this year to Cardiff with the aim of having a big season, firstly for the team, and secondly for him personally. I really like that."

Crandall spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before turning pro during two seasons with ECHL side Reading Royals.