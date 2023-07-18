Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

In 2019 Ben Davies scored an overtime winner against France to seal Great Britain's promotion to the top flight of World Championship ice hockey

Defenceman Ben Davies will return for Cardiff Devils in 2023-24 as the Elite League (EIHL) club continue to build their roster for the coming season.

Davies is the only product of the club's academy system confirmed so far.

The Cardiff-born 32-year-old Great Britain international made his senior Devils debut in 2007 and returned after seven seasons away in 2021.

"Ben is a player who gives everything to the team on and off the ice," said Devils boss Pete Russell.

"He has a huge heart and the highest compete level. He protects the puck well, will play in the hard areas and has a habit of scoring important goals all the way through his career.

"The best part is he is a Cardiff lad through and through and the Devils mean everything to him. I am really looking forward to working with Ben again."

Russell added: "Ben makes me feel really old as I coached him when he was 14 years old and on many national teams. Personally I'm pumped to be his coach during his 10th season - that's so cool."

Davies left Cardiff in 2014 to join EIHL rivals Braehead Clan, spending two seasons with the Scottish club.

He played in North America and Australia before returning to the EIHL with Guildford Flames and represented Manchester Storm for a short spell in 2020-21.

Devils have already re-signed Great Britain defencemen Mark Richardson and Josh Batch, forwards Trevor Cox, Cole Sanford and Riley Brandt, along with fans' favourite Joey Martin and netminder Ben Bowns.

Since head coach Russell was appointed as Devils' new head coach in May, Cardiff have also recruited defencemen River Rymsha and Cody Donaghey, Canadian forwards Jamie Arniel, Tyler Busch and Cole Ully along with winger Ryan Barrow and netminder Callum Booth.