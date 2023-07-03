Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Josh Batch has played over 600 games for Cardiff Devils

Defenceman Josh Batch will return for a 12th season at Cardiff Devils in 2023-24.

The 32-year-old Great Britain international joined the club in 2011 and was awarded a testimonial earlier this year.

Chelmsford-born Batch was one of six Cardiff players to feature in all 74 games for the Devils in 2022-23.

"I know him well and what he is a capable of," said Devils and Great Britain head coach Pete Russell.

"Josh played for me on numerous occasions with the National Team.

"He is a confidence guy, needs to know his role and plays well within structure. He is really good on the penalty kill and takes pride in it.

"Josh is also very tough and has the ability to stand up for himself and his team-mates when required."

Batch played for Chelmsford Chieftains in the English Premier Ice Hockey League (EPIHL) and spent two seasons playing junior hockey in North America before returning to the UK to sign for Cardiff.

He has spent his entire professional career with the Elite League (EIHL) club other than a brief stint with the Manchester Storm in the Elite Series during the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

Batch follows fellow GB defenceman Mark Richardson, forwards Cole Sanford and Riley Brandt, Sam Duggan and Josh Waller along with fans' favourite Joey Martin in returning for next season.

Since Russell was appointed as the club's new coach in May, Cardiff have also recruited defenceman River Rymsha, Canadian forward Jamie Arniel and winger Ryan Barrow.