Alex Graham made his debut for Sheffield Steelers in 2019

Sheffield Steelers forward Alex Graham has died at the age of 20.

The Elite Ice Hockey League side announced on Monday that Graham died at the weekend.

He signed his first professional contract last month and made 81 appearances for the Steelers.

"Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex's family, friends and team-mates," the club said in a statement. external-link

Former team-mate Evan Mosey said on Twitter: external-link "Not just an amazing hockey player and team-mate, but an amazing person. You'll be terribly missed Grahamers."