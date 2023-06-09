Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Petr Cech in action for Guildford Phoenix, where he won man of the match after saving two penalties on his UK ice hockey debut

Premier League legend Petr Cech has joined Oxford City Stars as their new goaltender for the 2023-24 season.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper grew up playing junior ice hockey in the Czech Republic before taking up football.

Following his retirement he has played for Guildford Phoenix and Chelmsford Chieftains, with the Stars playing in the third tier of British ice hockey.

The 41-year-old saved two penalties on his National Ice Hockey League debut.

"I am really excited for a new chapter with Oxford City Stars," Cech told the club website external-link .

"It's clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those."

The Stars were interested in signing Cech last season, but their roster was already full with goaltenders and non-British trained players.

"It's not just our team that will that will benefit from Petr Cech's arrival," said Stars head of hockey operations Shane Moore.

"I anticipate the positive impact this signing will have on our sport as a whole, the community and the city.

"With his magnetic personality and unwavering dedication to giving back, Cech will inspire the next generation of aspiring ice hockey players in Oxfordshire and beyond."

Cech holds a number of football records - including most clean sheets in a Premier League season and most clean sheets in the competition's history.

He is also still the only player to win the Premier League Golden Glove with two different teams.