Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Jamie Arniel is well known to Devils head coach Pete Russell as he coached German side Ravensburg Towerstars before agreeing his move to Wales

Cardiff Devils have made Canadian forward Jamie Arniel their first signing as they prepare for the 2023-24 Elite League season.

The 33-year-old arrives from the DEL2 league in Germany, where new Devils head coach Pete Russell worked last season.

Arniel was leading scorer for EC Kassel Huskies, with 17 goals and 31 assists in 47 games.

"Jamie was a top player on a top team in the DEL2 last season," Russell said.

"He can score, he makes his team-mates better, plays 200ft and he plays in every situation. He is exactly the type of person and player we are looking for.

"I coached against Jamie and know what I am getting, which is a quality two-way forward that has offensive output, but also is good defensively and plays with a bit of bite."

Before joining the Huskies, Arniel played for Bratislava Capitals and HK Poprad in Slovakia.

Originally from Kingston, Ontario, Arniel has also played in the Ontario Hockey League and American Hockey League, while he played one game in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins in 2010-11.

His first European club were Eisbaren Berlin, while he has also played for Austrian side Dornbirner EC.