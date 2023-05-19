Last updated on .From the section Ice hockey

Joey Martin scored 22 goals and provided 34 assists for 56 points in 53 games during 2022-23 for Cardiff Devils

Joey Martin has re-signed for an eighth season at Cardiff Devils.

The 34-year-old first joined Devils for 2014-15 and has become a firm favourite with their fans.

New boss Pete Russell highlighted Martin's qualities, saying: "Joey is still one of the best 200-foot players in the league.

"He plays on the top line, he kills penalties, he blocks shots, he is solid defensively and he plays with intensity every shift."

While the Elite League was shut down during the Covid pandemic Martin played for Stavanger Oilers in Norway in 2021-22 and Graz 99ers the following season.

He returned to Cardiff for last season and will hope to add to an impressive trophy collection in 2023-24.

Martin helped Devils win the Challenge Cup in 2015 and 2017, the EIite League in 2017 and 2018 as well as successive Playoff Championships in 2018 and 2019.

"You don't see Joey Martin taking nights off," added Russell.

"I have watched him play for years and he is a complete player. He is your most responsible forward in the defensive zone, he can take your big draws, and he can drive your offense.

"This is as much of a no-brainer as you get in re-signing a player."